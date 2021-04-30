APC To Mbaka: We’ll Report You To Pope For Threatening Buhari

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed that the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, (AMEN) Ejike Mbaka is threatening President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The deputy national publicity secretary of the ruling party, Yekini Nabena stated this in reaction to comments credited to the Catholic priest.

He expressed that if the priest continues to “cause disaffection” for the government, he will report him to Pope Francis, world leader of the Catholic Church.

Nabena stated Mbaka is supposed to use “all known spiritual means of averting crisis but rather threatening a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people.”

“One will wonder whom Father Mbaka is emulating because the Lord Jesus Christ did not threaten to bring down the government during his own time, in fact, Jesus Christ obeyed and honoured constituted authority,” he said.

“That’s why he paid his tax. We are calling on Father Mbaka to concentrate on his spiritual calling and stop speaking like politicians who it is obvious he (Mbaka) has been dining and wining with.

“If Mbaka has found another political ally, it is better to leave a political message for politicians.

“Calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached because of the current challenges is ungodly.

“Father Mbaka should not, however, take his luck too far because there is a lot to tell the Vatican and the Pope about his person and his sources of inspiration.”