Baba Ijesha Is Despicable – Abike Dabiri

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri Erewa has weighed in on the ongoing rape case of Baba Ijesha and the 14-year-old minor.

The Plateau State-born former member of the Federal House of Representatives took to her Twitter page on Thursday evening to describe the act of the popular actor as despicable.

Dabiri-Erewa added that Baba Ijesha deserves maximum sentence passed on him.

“So despicable! The act by Yoruba actor, Baba Ijesha who defied a girl, at 7 years and later at 14 years!! Who knows how many the paedophile could have damaged if he wasn’t caught. I sponsored the violence against person’s law. The penalty is nothing less than 14 years in prison

Read Also: Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Raise Your Children Not To Fear Anybody – Helen Paul

His plea begging on some video I watched should not be acceptable. We should all do all we can to support the girl’s Foster mother, Princess, to ensure this case goes to court and fully tried , and maximum sentence passed on him“, she wrote.

See her post below: