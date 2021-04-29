Baba Ijesha To Be Released On Bail

Veteran Yoruba actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, alias Baba Ijesha will be released on bail, according to the statement of a senior police officer in Lagos State.

The Senior police officer confirmed that a directive had been given for the release of the popular actor.

The source noted that the ongoing strike by members of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria has barred court sessions. Hence, the suspect cannot be detained indefinitely without trial.

The source further said that investigations have shown that the suspect did not defile the victim.

In his words:

“There was no case of defilement. People are just talking out of sentiment. They are not talking from the point of the law. We interviewed all parties involved in the case for three hours today (Wednesday).

The mother complained that her child was at the age of seven when she was defiled and the child pointed at Baba Ijesha. But the case was not reported until she was 14 years and under the law, the case has become statute-barred.

Read Also: Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Nigerians React As Iyabo Ojo Drags Colleagues

Regarding this new case, the CCTV footage has been assessed and nowhere was it captured that Baba Ijesha defiled her. The footage only showed him touching the victim’s body but it never showed him having any sexual intercourse with the girl.

The girl also confirmed the same thing. So, in law, it is a case of indecent assault and not sexual harassment, and it is open to bail. So, can we continue to keep him when the offence is subject to bail and when there is no court sitting?

That is against his fundamental human rights and the police do not work on sentiments. Directives have been given out for his release on bail.”