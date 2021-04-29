Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi Replies Toke Makinwa, Davido (Video)

Yoruba actor, Yomi Fabiyi has replied Toke Makinwa and Davido.

The Yoruba movie star granted a recent interview with Goldmyne TV.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Toke Makinwa blasted Fabiyi on her Twitter page for subtly promoting rape culture with his comment asking for a fair hearing and concrete evidence showing Baba Ijesha in the act with the minor.

Davido also reacted by posting a picture of Fabiyi on his Twitter page and captioning it:

“Bitch it’s on sight”

Fabiyi has now said in the video that he did not expect someone like Toke to come at him like that because she ought to be learned and act more responsibly. He told her to rearrange her background.

The actor also came at Davido with a reply by saying that he did not jump into conclusions nor did he harass the singer when the singer was allegedly accused of murder. Hence, he does not understand why Davido would do such to him.

