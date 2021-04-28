Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Davido Reacts

Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, alias Davido has weighed in on the ongoing rape case of Baba Ijesha.

The DMW label head took to his Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon to share a photo of actor Yomi Fabiyi.

He wrote as caption:

“Bitch it’s on sight 👀”

Fabiyi has been made to feel the heat after he stated via his Instagram page that Baba Ijesha should not be canceled over unverified claims.

Fabiyi also asked to see the CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha molesting the minor before he can believe that he actually did it.

Fabiyi added that even though Baba Ijesha molested the 14-year-old girl, he did not rape her so people should not cancel him or castigate him for his deeds.

The now-deleted statements have led to outrage from netizens and his colleague, Iyabo Ojo who dragged him relentlessly on her Instagram Live.

See Davido’s post below: