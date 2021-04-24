Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: “Hear From My Colleague’s Side Before Judging” – Actress Bimpe Akintunde

Yoruba actress, Bimpe Akintunde has reacted to the rape case of her colleague, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the actor was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old girl.

Akintunde took to her Instagram page to ask that the actor’s side of the story be heard before cancel culture.

In her words:

“I am NOT supporting Baba Ijesha and I can never support a case of rape. I am a woman and I have a daughter and sisters, I will never pray we get molested.

What I am saying is, CANCEL CULTURE shouldn’t be the first approach to allegations.

HEAR FROM BOTH PARTIES and most importantly, social media isn’t a court of law.”

See her post below: