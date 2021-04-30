Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: People Have Been Sending Me Hate Messages – Comedian Princess

Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess Damilola Adekoya, simply known as Princess, has come out to say that she has been receiving hate messages since she unveiled herself as the victim’s foster mother.

The veteran stand-up comedian and actress went on another session of her Instagram Live to address the public reactions the case has gotten since she became involved and decided to reveal her identity as the victim’s foster mother.

Princess also described what happened while Baba Ijesha was being recorded on the CCTV installed in her home.

In her words:

“People who are sending me hate messages and all sorts of things, remove me out of the picture and put your child, younger brother and sister in it. Now imagine Ijesha licking her from head to toe for 30 minutes. Imagine Ijesha touching her all over her body, pressing her breast, pressing her private part for 30 minutes”

