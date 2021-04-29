Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Raise Your Children Not To Fear Anybody – Helen Paul

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Helen Paul has advised Nigerian parents to raise their children not to fear anybody at all including them.

The multi-talented media personality cum the University of Lagos-trained Doctor of Theatre Arts said in the video clip that parents are meant to be free with their children.

The actress, TV host and singer said this in reaction to the ongoing rape case of Baba Ijesha and the 14-year-old minor.

According to the comedienne, the actor allegedly molested the girl when she was seven and she couldn’t confide in the adults (parents and guardian) around her because she was not free and she was afraid.

Watch the video HERE