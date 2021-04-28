Baba Ijesha’s Rape Case: Yomi Fabiyi Is A Disgrace – Toke Makinwa

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has reacted to the comments by actor Yomi Fabiyi regarding the rape case involving Baba Ijesha and the 14-year-old minor revealed to be popular comedian, Princess’ foster child.

The on-air personality and vlogger took to her Twitter page on Wednesday evening to describe Fabiyi as a disgrace for trying to defend Baba Ijesha despite the fact that the actor is said to be in police detention after confessing to the crime.

In her words:

“Yomi Fabiyi is a disgrace, a complete idiot, one of the reasons why the fight against sexual violence gets harder by the day, you want to see a video first even when you know she is a minor? Even after you heard he confessed? What is wrong with the world??? I cannot can’t.”

See her post below: