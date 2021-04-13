Ballot Should Decide Election Winner, Not Court: Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed that only the ballot should decide winners of elections and not the court.

He made this assertion while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday during a courtesy visit to TOS Television Network.

Jonathan stated that when there are discrepancies in the electoral process, the court is supposed to order a rerun and not declare a winner.

“Ballot papers should be the basis of selecting political office holders. If it is the judiciary that should select them, then we are not yet there,” Jonathan said.

The former president also stated that the inducement of voters by politicians in the country has made elections very expensive.

He called for stiffer punishment for people who induce voters with gifts and cash.