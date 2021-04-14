Bandits Responsible For South-East Attacks, Not IPOB: Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has stated that bandits are committing crimes in the South-East of the country under the guise of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) operated by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He, however, insisted that governors of the region will not allow what he termed illegality to reign in the area.

He said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

“Of late, we have bandits that are now doing a lot of evil and saying that they are Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“They commit a lot of crimes and say they are IPOB and most of the time, IPOB will come and say, ‘We have no hands in this, we have no hands in that.

“We have the command of the law to protect the lives of our people and we would not allow illegality to thrive in our land,” he assured. “Conflict will not resolve conflict.”