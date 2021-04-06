Barcelona Close Gap On Atletico Madrid With Victory Over Valladolid

Barcelona, on Monday night at the Camp Nou, closed the gap on league leaders, Atletico Madrid to a point with victory over Real Valladolid.

The Catalans went into the game needing victory to harbour any hope of winning the league after Atletico loss to Sevilla on Sunday. However, Valladolid, a team facing relegation battle, put up a solid display against the Catalans.

Also Read: Rashford And Greenwood Secure Comeback Victory For United

Valladolid’s effort was however undone in the 90th minute courtesy of a wonderful strike by French winger, Ousmanne Dembele.

With this result, Barcelona sits second in the table ahead of next week’s El-clasico.