Barcelona Defeat Villareal, Moves Ahead Of Madrid On La Liga Table

Antoine Griezmann scored twice to secure a comeback victory for Barcelona against Villareal on Sunday afternoon.

Villareal started the match on the front foot with Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze scoring in the 26th minute of the game.

However, Barcelona responded quickly with Griezmann equalising in the 28th minute. He doubled the lead 7 minutes later to put the Catalans ahead.

Villareal defender, Trigueros was shown a red card in the 67th minute after a bad tackle on Lionel Messi.

With this victory, Barcelona move into 2nd position on the log table, level on points with Real Madrid, with a game in hand.