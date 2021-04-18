Barcelona Mauls Bilbao To Lift Copa Dey Rel

Quickfire goals in the second half lifted Barcelona past Athletic Bilbao and win the Copa del Rey.

Barca were frustrated until the 60th minute when Antoine Griezmann turned in Frenkie de Jong’s cross before De Jong headed in himself three minutes later.

Messi then drove from his own half, exchanged twice with De Jong and found the bottom corner for Barca’s third.

Messi added his second four minutes later, sweeping in Jordi Alba’s cross.

The victory saw the Catalan club lift its first trophy since 2019.