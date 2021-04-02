BBNaija’s Cindy Knocks Toyin Lawani’s Critics

Former BBNaija Pepper Dem season housemate, Cindy Okafor has come for Toyin Lawani‘s critics in a new post sighted on her Instagram Story.

The reality TV star defended the controversial nun outfit worn by the celebrity stylist on Sunday, March 28th to the movie premiere of “The Prophetess”.

Information Nigeria recalls the controversial fashion designer stepped on a few toes with the outfit considered as disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Okafor wrote that it is high time Nigerian Christians stopped being judgemental and realize that Christianity is a lot deeper than religious outfits, adding that Lawani was only experimenting with designs as an experienced fashion expert.

See her post below: