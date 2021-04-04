BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva Advises Those Dating Very Attractive People

BBNaija star, Leo Da Silva has advised those in a relationship with very attractive people to be calm instead of being constantly anxious.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the candid advice.

He noted that attractive people often draw attention to themselves consciously or subconsciously. Therefore, it is up to their partner to accept the cold hard fact instead of being in a constant state of worry.

“If you are attracted to someone because they are good looking, hope you know their good looks won’t disappear when you start dating them? People go still dey eye them, you just have to relax your mind and focus on them being yours“, he wrote.

See his post below: