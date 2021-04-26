BBNaija’s Tolani Baj Bags Global Endorsement Deal

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Tolani Baj has become a brand ambassador of Pretty Little Thing, a global fashion brand.

The reality TV star took to her Twitter page on Monday, April 26, 2021 to announce the juicy deal to her followers and fans.

“Prettylittlething x Tolani Baj🤑 💵 We’re taking the brand globally 🌍 No limitations“, she wrote as she shared a short clip of her Instagram Story.

PrettyLittleThing is owned by Boohoo Group and operates in the UK, Ireland, Australia, US, France, Middle East and North Africa. The brand’s main headquarters are in Manchester, with offices in London, Paris and Los Angeles.

