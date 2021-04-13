BBNaija’s Vee reacts as man dedicates his baby to Wizkid

BBNaija reality star, Vee, took many by surprise and took to her page to react after seeing a post made by a man who apparently, is a huge fan of popular Nigerian artiste, Wizkid.

Few hours ago, a man took to his page to share photos of his baby boy in front of Wizkid’s portrait as he revealed that he dedicated the baby boy to the popular Nigerian artiste, when the baby was born.

In his words, the twitter user wrote:

“I dedicated him to @wizkidayo when he was born”

As expected, the post from the twitter user got a lot of mixed reactions.

However, Vee got to see the post and couldn’t help but react as well. Vee found it funny as she stated that the twitter app is entertaining.

In her words, Vee wrote:

“LOOOOOL this app is so entertaining”