Benue Crisis: Expose Those Who Killed Soldiers, Return Army Weapons – Ortom Urges Communities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged community leaders to expose those who carried out an unprovoked attack on Nigerian Army troops, leading to the death of an officer and 10 other soldiers.

He made this call in a statement on Friday while addressing the recent crisis between communities in Konshisha and Oju Local Government Areas.

Governor Ortom called for restraint on all sides including the military.

Ortom noted in his communique that he has already directed leaders of the affected areas to ensure that the weapons the “bandits” took away from the military personnel deployed to bring peace between the warring communities are returned without delay.

Governor Ortom urged members of the affected communities to expose perpetrators of the unprovoked attacks on the military.

He also stated that such an act is condemnable and also capable of jeopardizing the efforts Government has made to guarantee the return of peace to the area.

He also revealed he has set up a Boundary Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu to resolve the land dispute in collaboration with the National Boundary Commission.