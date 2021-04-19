Introduction

The world of online casino games is full of different games, from online slots, to table games, jackpot games, and live casino games. If you’re new to the world of online gambling, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and a little lost on where to get started. Most casino games are games of chances, but others also involve skill and strategies which you can learn over time, so it’s best to stick to games that are easy to play at first. If you know how to play the game and you play responsibly, online gaming can be very entertaining. In this guide, we’re taking a look at the top three best online casino game types for beginners.

Slots

Slots are by far the most popular games at any casino or online casino and they usually make up the majority of the casino’s game portfolio too. They’re also the easiest casino game type to play because there are no rules or strategies to learn when playing slots since they are random games. Once you pick the right slot, all you need to do is decide how much you want to bet per spin and hit the spin button. A good slots tip is to choose a slot with a high RTP rate to give you better chances of winning, such as all the ones found at https://www.platincasino.co.uk/slots-games/highest-rtp.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most fun yet simple table games to understand, offering a good mix of skill and chance. It might look like a complicated game at first glance, with several possible actions and side bets you can place, but once you learn the basics, Blackjack is very simple to play. The most important part of Blackjack is to know when you should hit, stand, double, or split. A good idea is to keep a strategy chart next to you for reference if you’re new to the game to help you decide quickly what to do based on your cards and the dealer’s upcard.

3. Baccarat

Baccarat is not as well-known or popular as Blackjack, but it’s a unique table game that every beginner player should try out. Baccarat has elements of slot machines because it’s a game of chance but it still has a table game feel, making it ideal for players who are new to table games. There are just three betting choices in Baccarat: the Player, the Banker, or a Tie. The goal is to try and predict the outcome by placing a bet on any of these three choices. Baccarat also has a low house edge of 1.5%, making it great to play even if you have a smaller bankroll.

Conclusion

Any first-time gambler might feel a little lost with the hundreds of online casino games that are available at any online casino. We recommend trying out online slot machines first because there’s nothing more to these games other than hitting the spin button. As long as you play with responsible bets, online slot machines can be a lot of fun. If you’re looking to try your luck at a table game, check out online Blackjack and Baccarat to get started. It’s also a good idea to keep things interesting by trying your hand at different casino games from time to time.