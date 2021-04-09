Bobrisky sends condoles with Toyin Lawani over father’s death

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, recently took to social media and sent a heartfelt condolence message to his former boss, Toyin Lawani, on the passing of her father.

Toyin recently lost her father and he was buried on Thursday, April 8.

Bobrisky and Toyin have never hidden their dislike for each other as they have on numerous occasions dragged themselves mercilessly online.

However, on hearing about the passing of her father, Bobrisky took to his IG page to send her a condolence message.

He however pointed out that the condolence message doesn’t mean that they have stopped fighting.

See his post below:

