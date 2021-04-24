Boko Haram Attacks New IGP’s Hometown In Yobe

Boko Haram terrorists reportedly attacked Geidam local government area of Yobe State on Friday.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba.

According to sources, a military jet has been deployed to the town to dislodge the insurgents.

Geidam previously came under attack on February 9, barely after newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops

Information on the number of casualties involved in Friday’s attack was unavailable as of publication time.

Meanwhile, the terrorists circulated a pamphlet during the attack, urging residents to support their cause to establish a Muslim caliphate or be killed.

The pamphlet states “Our major aim: to uplift the word of Allah, protect the religion of Islam and the wealth of the followers.

“Our target: those who do not believe in our ideology, Christians and even Muslims who do not believe in our teachings.

“Any Muslim who is not supporting the empire of Islam is our target.

“Anyone who comes to us for forgiveness, and stop fighting us will be exempted from attacks.”