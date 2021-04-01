BREAKING: NAF Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact In Borno, Whereabouts Unknown

A fighter jet operated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has lost contact with radar in Borno state.

The jet was on mission to provide support for troops on the ground fighting Boko Haram insurgents.

This was disclosed by Edward Gabkwet, the air force spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the whereabouts of the jet is unknown, but a search effort is in progress.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear.

“Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.”