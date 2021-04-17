Build Your Character Instead Of Buying Bone Straight Hair: Omokri Tells Ladies

Controversial social media commentator, Reno Omokri has said that ladies should invest in their character instead of buying the luxury bone straight hair.

The former presidential aide and author wrote via his Twitter page that character is the only thing that outlives a person.

In his words:

“Your nails fall off 3 days after death. Hair follows after 4 days. At 60 days, only bone remain. All the money spent on hair, nails, make up, wasted! The only thing that you develop in life that outlasts your death is your CHARACTER. Invest in it

How can you buy and fix a $500 bone straight hair, that has to be changed every other month, and yet you have not even read $5 worth of books in the same period?”

See his post below: