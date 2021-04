Popular Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty appears to have received the N10million largesse Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, promised to give each artiste that performed at the homecoming concert for Burna Boy in the state last week.

Duncan Mighty who was among the artists that performed that day, shared a photo of Governor Wike on his page this evening and wrote the governor’s name multiple times in his caption.

His location read “10Million.”

