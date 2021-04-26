“Censorship Of Media Is Unacceptable In Democracy” – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the decision of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to suspend Channels Television as a wrong one.

The regulatory commission suspended Channels Television for interviewing a leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The agency stated that the IPOB leader made inciting comments without being cautioned by the TV station.

Also Read: Nigerian Govt Suspends Channels TV; Gives Reason

Reacting to the suspension, Fani-Kayode expressed that “censorship of the media is unacceptable in a democracy.”

He wrote:

“It is wrong for NBC to sanction @channelstv simply because they allowed the spokesman of IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful, to answer some pertinent and vital questions about the attack on the home of the Governor of Imo state. Censorship of the media is unacceptable in a democracy.”