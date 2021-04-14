Cheating Is Not Enough Reason To Leave A Relationship – Uti Nwachukwu

Popular media personality and actor, Uti Nwachukwu has said that cheating is not enough reason for a person to call it quits in their relationship.

The Big Brother Africa season 5 winner cum actor and TV host took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to share his thoughts on relationships.

“We are so obsessed with relationships yet we have refused to accept the inconvenient truths about em. If acute (not chronic) cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one in the first place not to talk of marrying!

As long as you have a partner that is kind to u, provides for u, spends adequate time with u/does not Neglect u emotionally&physically- Then what else do u really want?“, he wrote.

See his full thread below: