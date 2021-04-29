Children Have No Rights In Nigeria – Ruth Kadiri

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has said that children have no rights in Nigeria.

The movie star stated this via her official Instagram page on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The actress added that Nigeria is the worst place to raise a child.

The mother of one’s statement is a reaction to the reports that actor Baba Ijesha will be released on bail after he was caught on camera defiling a 14-year-old minor.

“In Nigeria, children have no rights, there are no laws guiding them. This is no place to raise your kids. Even the people in power, some of them are pedophiles . Keep your young ones safe. Be guarded“, she wrote.

See her post below: