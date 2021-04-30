Chioma Celebrates 26th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Davido’s estranged fiancee and baby mama, Chioma Avril Rowland, alias Chef Chi, has released stunning photos as she clocks 26 on her birthday, Friday, April 30, 2021.

The mother of one, alias ‘Mama Ifeanyi’ shared the gorgeous snaps on her official Instagram page with 2.6 million followers.

“God is so good… 26 and blessed!! 🥳🎉“, she captioned her post.

Celebrities have stormed the comments section with lovely birthday wishes for the dark-skinned beauty as the post has garnered over 15,000 comments in barely three hours.

“Happy birthday nwanne“, Ebuka Obi Uchendu wrote.

“Happy birthday gorgeous 😍😍😍“, Dorathy Bachor wrote.

“Happy birthday Chef Chi! I just sent you 50Million 😂❤️❤️“, Mr Macaroni wrote.

See her post and pictures below: