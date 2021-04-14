Clique And Gossip Will Kill Nollywood – Actress Halima Abubakar

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has in a new post said that clique and gossip may be the end of Nollywood if the industry stakeholders are not careful enough.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Kano State-born actress to rant about being snubbed by award shows.

The actress also alleged that a lot of the shakers and movers in the industry act based on sentiments.

“Lol clique and gossip will kill Nollywood I swear. Sentimental set of people. Kill joy. I will continue to produce. Fuck who don’t like it. Am unproblematic. I give this people roles smh. Keep snubbing some of us una hear? Acting all posh like are you serious? Shitting ppl. Every thing is sentiment in Nollywood“, she wrote.

See her post below: