Comedian Alibaba, Wife Celebrate 15th Wedding Anniversary

Ace stand-up comedian and actor, Alibaba has celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mary.

The seasoned comedian, events compere and movie star who got married to her in 2006 took to his Instagram page to share their throwback and recent pictures on Thursday, April 15th, 2021.

His caption reads:

“15 years of 25 years… thats how @mary.akpobome reminded me of today. Happy Anniversary to us.’‘

The comedian also hinted at a small get-together to be held later in the day.

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu was also in the comments section to wish the couple well on their anniversary.

“Congratulations and happy anniversary to the adorable couple...”, he wrote.

See the post below: