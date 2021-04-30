Comedian Mr Macaroni Speaks Against Sex For Roles In Nollywood

Popular Nigerian comedian, Debo Adedayo, alias Mr Macaroni has lent his voice against the practice of sex for roles in Nollywood.

The comic skit maker and actor voiced his opinion via his Twitter account.

He started off by saying that this is the perfect time to speak against those in the industry who continously demand sex in exchange for giving up-and-coming actors a chance.

“This is a perfect time to speak and appeal to the conscience of those in the industry who will never give opportunity to upcoming artists until they sleep with them or collect money from them. Make una dey fear God!!!

“ open your paynt…. those before you did it ooo. If you want to help your career.. come and suck me” Where is our humanity?

This has gone on for so long and it has even become a norm. You will see great Talents struggling simply because they refused to “suck””, he wrote.

See his full post below: