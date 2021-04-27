Comedienne Real Warri Pikin Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With Husband

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, alias Real Warri Pikin has celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary to her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha.

The social media comedienne and OAP took to her Instagram page to share a video clip showing her wedding pictures and other photos taken with her hubby and their children.

“On This Day 8 years Ago Ikechukwu carry me go Church go wed Ikechukwu I will marry you again. Abia state How fa? Make una look this video beginning to end Then tell me when una dey come pay another Mugu feee (bride price). Warri don marry una well O! Face with tears of joy“, she wrote.

See her post below: