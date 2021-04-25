Communication Is The Most Important Part Of A Relationship – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

BBNaija star, Leo Da Silva has said that communication is the most important factor in making a relationship work.
The former ‘Double Wahala’ season three contestant noted this via his official Twitter account.
According to the Lagos State-born entrepreneur, communication is so important that it can make or mar a relationship.
Read Also: BBNaija’s Leo Dasilva mocks those who say ‘Lagos has a master plan’
In his words:
“This love and relationship thing, communication is probably the most important thing. You think it’s just about speaking the same language? Wrong! Something as little as what you think is a joke might not be a joke to your partner and problem go start.”
See his post below: