COVID-19: FG Extends Work-From-Home For Civil Servants Till Month End

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has announced the extension of its work-from-home directive to civil servants on Salary Grade Level 12 and below to the end of April.

The directive was meant to curtail the further spread of COVID-19.

The extension was contained in a circular dated April 7, 2021, and marked HCSF/3065/Vol.1/84.

The circular titled ‘Extension of work-from-home for GL 12 and below’ read, “It will be recalled that Circular No.: HCSF/3065/Vol.1/83 dated March 3, 2021, directed all officers on Salary Grade Level 12 and below to continue working from home till the end of March, 2021.

“The directive was in line with measures put in place by the Federal Government to sustain the downward trend of reported cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Also Read: FG Rejects Edo’s Threat To Cancel National Sports Festival

“Further to that directive and following the advice of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, especially with regard to maintaining the reduction of reported cases, the earlier work-from-home directive is hereby extended till the end of April, 2021.

“All officers are reminded to adhere to other preventive measures prescribed in previous relevant circulars which are in force.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are enjoined to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned and ensure strict compliance,” it read.