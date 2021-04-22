COVID-19: NCDC Registers 35 New Recoveries

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 35 new recoveries from the COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 154,441.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The agency said that the recoveries were registered from isolation centers across the country in the last 24 hours.

It said that since the beginning of the pandemic it had continued to sustain testing as an effective public health response to detect, isolate and treat cases of COVID-19.

The public health agency said that in an effort to slow the infection in the country and for it to be effective, Nigerians must play their part as citizens to support efforts by the Federal and State government.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Active COVID-19 Cases Increase By 39: NCDC

“If you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. If it is a loved one, encourage him or her to get tested.

“There is no shame in getting tested and seeking treatment

“We must continue to take responsibility by using a mask in public, maintaining physical distance from others, frequent handwashing and other measures that have been,” it advised.

The NCDC also recorded additional 65 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatality in the last 24 hours.