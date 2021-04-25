Cubana Chief Priest Bags Doctorate Degree From European American University

Popular celebrity barman, Pascal Okechukwu, alias Cubana Chief Priest has received a Doctorate degree in Event and Luxury Hospitality, Management from European American University.

The celebrity barman flooded his Instagram feed with photos and video clips to announce his latest achievement.

Pascal wrote as caption:

“Dr. Paschal Okechukwu Doctor Of Science In Event And Luxury Hospitality Management #DoctorOfLiqourlogy I Know My Mom Is Up There Smiling, I Have Done So Much In My Little Age. Congratulations To Me.”

In a subsequent post, the celebrity barman wrote:

“Dr. Ezemuo Doctor Of Liqourology Swipe @ugochukwuharvey @chief_charles_mba Doctors Of Houseology #CelebrityBarMan”

