Davido splashes huge amount of money on Yinka Ayefele

Top Nigerian singer, Davido was spotted with gospel singer and radio presenter, Yinka Ayefele as he recently handed him a huge bond of money.

The singer who recently returned from the United States of America amid an alleged breakup with his fiancee, Chioma, seems to have returned with his pocket full.

In a video shared by Davido on his Instastory, O.B.O is spotted handling a huge stash of money to the physically challenged singer, Yinka Ayefele as the duo hugged during a live performance.

More photos below:

This gesture of love is considered indeed heartwarming by fans of the DMW Records boss.

