Davido Hangs Out With Son, Ifeanyi Amid Breakup Rumor With Chioma (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, alias Davido has been seen spending quality time with his son, Ifeanyi.

This is despite the cheating scandal that rocked the internet regarding the DMW label head’s alleged side chick, Mya Yafai.

In the video being circulated on social media, the father of three can be seen engaging in a game of spinning with the Adeleke heir.

Following the leaked pictures of the Afro-beats singer and Yafai, rumors circulated that Chioma has decided to keep Ifeanyi away from him.

This video appears to have shattered such reports as it comes barely some weeks after Yafai reportedly deactivated her Instagram account after the pictures became viral.

