Davido Inspires Me – Rema

Mavin Records artist, Divine Ikubor, alias Rema has celebrated Davido on the latter’s achievement as the first Afro-beat artist whose song has amassed 200 million views on YouTube.

The ‘Bounce’ crooner took to his Twitter page to state that the DMW label head Inspires him.

“I celebrate with OBO, this has never been done, huge milestone and I’m INSPIRED! 🙌🏾 👑“, the 20-year-old tweeted.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fem’ crooner has broken a new record with his hit single released in 2017, ‘Fall’.

‘Fall’ which now boasts of 200 million views on the platform was a song that, according Davido, started as a joke.

See Rema’s post below: