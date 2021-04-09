Davido Inspires Me – Rema

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Davido Inspires Me - Rema

Mavin Records artist, Divine Ikubor, alias Rema has celebrated Davido on the latter’s achievement as the first Afro-beat artist whose song has amassed 200 million views on YouTube.

The ‘Bounce’ crooner took to his Twitter page to state that the DMW label head Inspires him.

I celebrate with OBO, this has never been done, huge milestone and I’m INSPIRED! 🙌🏾 👑“, the 20-year-old tweeted.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the ‘Fem’ crooner has broken a new record with his hit single released in 2017, ‘Fall’.

‘Fall’ which now boasts of 200 million views on the platform was a song that, according Davido, started as a joke.

See Rema’s post below:

The singer’s post

