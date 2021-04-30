Amidst the growing insecurity in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently convene a national security summit to forestall Nigeria’s slide into anarchy.

The party gave the advice after its 91 emergency National Executive Council meeting at the PDP National Secretariat, in Abuja, on Thursday.

This was contained in a communique issued after the meeting made available to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Also Read: BREAKING: God Is Angry With Buhari, He Should Resign – Mbaka

The statement read in part, “The NEC lamented the heightened insecurity pervading all parts of our nation due primarily to the misrule of President Muhammed Buhari and APC, as well as their failure to decisively tackle the menace of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and acts of violence in our country.

“NEC urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately declare a national state of emergency on security.

“NEC also urged President Buhari to, without delay; convoke a national conference on Security so as to galvanize ideas and options to tackle insecurity in our country.”

https://punchng.com/declare-emergency-on-security-pdp-charges-buhari/