Defend Yourself But Don’t Break The Law, Zamfara Govt Tells Residents

Following the increasing spate of insecurity in the state, Zamfara State government has advised residents to defend themselves against bandit attacks but ensure they do not break the law.

This was contained in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara on Wednesday said.

“People must not take laws into their hands, but should take due legal process in protecting their respective communities when attacked by any group of hoodlums.

“The state government has accepted people in the bandits vulnerable areas in the state to come out enmasse to defend themselves when ever bandits attack their community.”