Dele Momodu Mocked For Falling For Erica’s Prank And Congratulating Her On Her New Home

Dele Momodu has been mocked on Twitter for falling for Erica‘s prank yesterday and congratulating her on the purchase of her second home.

Yesterday Erica joined the April f00l gang and pranked her fans by claiming she bought her second house in Abuja thanking them all for their support.

Dele Momodu happened to be one of those who didn’t read the whole post of Erica and went ahead to congratulate her for purchasing her second house which was all a lie.

He has then become a laughingstock on Twitter as tweeps mock him for not reading the whole post with some saying this is one of the reasons why Davido calls him a boy.

post below;