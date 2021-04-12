Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has warned the Federal Government not to renege on its agreement with the union.

The group warned that should the government fail to honour its agreement in the next four weeks, they would be forced to declare another indefinite nationwide industrial action.

President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, gave the warning on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

“We have been given a leap of faith to believe in the system and we hope and pray that the system does not fail us.

“If it fails us, we don’t have a choice but to call a meeting in the next four weeks, which is the timeline for this strike that we suspended.

“If our demands are not met in four weeks’ time, I think it will go back to us going on indefinite strike again.”