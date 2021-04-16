Don Jazzy, Burna Boy Spotted Together In The Studio (Video)

Nigerian music superstars, Don Jazzy and Burna Boy have been spotted together in the studio.

The video clip has quickly gone viral after Don Jazzy’s father, alias Mavin Grandpa shared it on his Instagram page.

“When two giants @burnaboygram and Mavin Boss beat King @donjazzy meet up in the studio, don’t ask me what’s cooking. Your guess is as good as mine 😳“, he captioned the video.

The video has led fans to conclude that a new hit collaboration is on the way from the Grammy award winning self-proclaimed African Giant and the Mavin Records founder cum veteran producer and singer.

See the post below:

Watch the video HERE