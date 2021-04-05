Don Jazzy Finally Speaks On His Clash With Olamide At Headies 2015

Veteran award winning beatmaker, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has touched on his major clash with rapper, Olamide at the 10th Headies Awards Show held in 2015.

The Mavin Records founder spoke on the matter that led to a Twitter outburst from the rapper during his recent Black Box chat with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live.

The ace music producer stated that he was only trying to make peace on the night of the awards where he also received the Special Recognition Award by telling the rapper to come for the car if that was the main bone of contention.

Jazzy also added that he understands that Olamide was simply looking out for the interest of his signee at the time, Lil Kesh while he was also after the best interest of former Mavin Records artist, Reekado Banks.

