Don Jazzy’s Ex-wife Breaks Silence

Michelle Jackson, the ex-wife of veteran music producer, Don Jazzy has finally broken her silence following the hitmaker’s disclosure on Instagram that he got married to her at the age of 20.

Taking to her Instagram page on Sunday, the UK-based model and songwriter who is remarried with children appreciates all those who have reached out to her after the revelation was made, including her family and friends.

The fashion and beauty brand ambassador with the Instagram handle @yarnstaswitch also extended her appreciation to her ex-husband for his kind expressions.

Information Nigeria recalls the ace music producer made it clear to a fan that he does not regret sacrificing the marriage for his passion for music seeing as he has become successful in the field.

See her post below: