Don’t Be Intimidated By Babes With Sugar Daddies – Tacha Advises Ladies

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has advised ladies to work hard instead of getting intimidated by other ladies who have ‘sugar daddies’.

The former Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem season contestant took to her Instagram Stories on Monday morning to share the piece of advice.

“Good morning queens Don’t allow this sugar daddy Babes make you feel like you are not doing enough. Dust your crown, get up and go build that empire because you can! #MondayMotivation“, she wrote.

Read Also: BBNaija Tacha celebrates rumored daughter at 3

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter knocked critics who felt that Governor Wike shouldn’t have gifted Burna Boy with a plot of land and N10 million cash for winning a Grammy award.

See her post below: