Don’t Be Too Busy Making A Living That You Forget To Make A Life – Alex Unusual

Popular reality TV star, Alex Asogwa, alias Alex Unusual has advised people to take care of themselves instead of working themselves to death.

The BBNaija star took to her Instagram Stories to offer the piece of advice.

“If you died tonight, your employer would advertise to fill your job role in no time. But your loved ones, chosen family and friends, would miss you forever. Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to work on making a life. Love enough“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star cum actress recently declared that cheating is evil and should not be condoned.

See her post below: