Don’t Bear Grudges Against Those Who Offend You Unintentionally – Shan George

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George has advised people to desist from holding grudges against those who unintentionally offended them.

The 50-year-old Cross River State-born biracial movie star cum filmmaker took to her Instagram page to offer her opinion.

In her words:

“In this life, it’s possible to offend someone unintentionally, so if someone has offended you in anyway and you refuse to tell the person that you are offended, don’t dare bear the person any grudge, because it’s your fault for not saying you are offended. People are not magicians to just know your mind.”

See her full post below: